Newton was not listed on the injury report for Week 17.

Newton left last Saturday's loss to the Eagles early with a potential concussion. Monday's injury report not listing the defensive tackle means the independent neurology unit cleared him of any potential head injury, and no such symptoms developed in the following day. The 23-year-old should be all set to fully practice throughout Week 17 in anticipation of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

