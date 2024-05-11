Newton (foot) has a procedure scheduled on his left foot next week and is without a timetable for a return, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Newton has been recovering from January surgery on his right foot to repair a partial Jones fracture, which likely led to his fall down the draft board. This new update is concerning, as he apparently needs the same surgery on his left foot. When healthy, the rookie projects to be an athletic force in the trenches, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for the regular season.