Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Held out of Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Newton tweaked his ankle during the Commanders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, but he was able to return and finished with four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. He's still working through the injury, so his practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Records second sack of season•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Back in action•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Has key role in rookie campaign•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Shows out in Week 16•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Will play Monday•