Newton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Newton tweaked his ankle during the Commanders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, but he was able to return and finished with four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. He's still working through the injury, so his practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

