Newton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Newton sustained an ankle injury during the Commanders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, though he was able to return to the contest to finish with four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. He opened the week with back-to-back DNPs before logging a limited session Friday, which was enough for the Commanders to tag the second-year defensive lineman as questionable for Week 9. Newton's official status may not be known until the Commanders announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.