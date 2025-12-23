default-cbs-image
Newton (head) is not listed on the Commanders' injury report for Week 17.

Newton left Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles early due to a head injury, but his absence from the Week 17 injury report suggests he avoided a concussion. The 23-year-old should be all set to fully practice throughout Week 17 in anticipation of playing a rotational role along the defensive line Thursday against the Cowboys.

