Newton recorded four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

Newton put together his best game of the season from a statistical standpoint during Monday's loss, one of the lone bright spots for the Commanders. He was briefly forced out of action due to an ankle issue Monday but managed to retake the field. The second-year defensive tackle will continue to progress in his development while operating as the top reserve man behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw versus Seattle in Week 9.