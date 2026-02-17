Newton recorded 38 total tackles (21 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 17 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Newton was able to play in all 17 of the team's regular-season contests, securing at least 38 takedowns for the second straight year. The defensive lineman secured a new career-high 5.0 sacks, most of which came in Week 17 against the Cowboys, registering nine total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, in the team's 30-23 loss to Dallas. Newton will likely enter the 2026 campaign as a top reserve option behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw at defensive tackle.