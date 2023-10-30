Slye converted his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-31 loss versus Philadelphia.

On an otherwise uneventful day for Slye, he got a chance to break Washington's franchise record for its longest field goal at the end of the first half, and he booted a 61-yarder between the uprights to put the Commanders up 17-10 over their division rival at the break. It's the third straight game in which Slye has only been called on for one field-goal attempt though, and things aren't getting much easier for Washington, which will have to travel to a hostile environment in New England for Week 9.