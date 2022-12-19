Slye converted on both of his two field-goal attempts but missed his lone point-after try in Sunday's game versus the Giants.

Slye opened the scoring with a 47-yarder late in the first quarter and connected on a 51-yarder to cut Washington's deficit to five points in the fourth quarter, but he missed his only extra point attempt in the third quarter after it was lengthened by an offensive pass interference flag on a two-point try. Kickers are rarely automatic when temperatures are hovering around freezing as they were in Washington on Sunday night, so Slye's performance in Week 15 was solid given the context, just as he's been solid all year for the Commanders. However, Washington is averaging an anemic 18.9 points per game and will see a stout defense on the road in San Francisco in Week 16, so Slye doesn't project as a great fantasy option for Saturday.