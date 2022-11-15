Slye converted all four of his field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Monday's 32-21 win over Philadelphia.

Slye enjoyed his first game of the season with four field-goal conversions during Monday night's divisional win, and just his second contest of the year logging at least four attempts. Washington won't always benefit from as many opportunities as the turnover-prone Eagles provided Monday, but Slye could see ample chances to score again versus the Texans in Week 11.