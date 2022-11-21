Slye made all three of his field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Sunday's 23-10 win over Houston.
Washington dominated a Texans team that fell to 1-8-1, which led to another busy outing for Slye, who has converted all seven of his field-goal attempts in the past two games. His makes against Houston came from 25, 24 and 44 yards.
