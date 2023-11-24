Slye converted on a 43-yard field-goal try and his lone extra-point attempt during Thursday's 45-10 loss to Dallas.
Slye wasn't presented many scoring opportunities in Thursday's blowout loss, with the Commanders finding themselves trailing significantly from an early stage. Washington's offense will look to get back on track versus the Dolphins in Week 13, though Miami's defense has notably improved of late.
