Slye made a field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Slye's lone field goal came from 36 yards out, bringing his total makes and attempts to 19-for-24 on the season, for a 79 percent conversion rate. The Virginia Tech product didn't see much work this season, with 28 other kickers seeing more FGAs than him on the year. The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason after signing a two-year contract with the Commanders in April of 2022.