Slye made one field goal and one PAT during Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Slye's first field-goal attempt of 2022 came from 45-yards out and cut Washington's deficit to 15-10. The Commanders have been aggressive on fourth downs and two-point conversion decisions this season, which has limited Slye's opportunities. Through four weeks, the veteran kicker remains one of the least appealing kickers for fantasy purposes.