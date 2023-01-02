Slye made one field goal and one PAT during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Slye was able to convert an extra-point attempt in the first half before later adding a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The kicker has had limited opportunities in recent weeks, going 3-for-3 on field goals over his last three games. After struggling to maintain a roster spot in 2021, Slye has earned a look moving forward after he's converted 23 out of 26 field-goal tries over 16 games with the Commanders this season.