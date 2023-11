Slye was able to connect on both of his field-goal tries, but missed 1-of-2 extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants.

Slye missed a PAT attempt for the second week in a row, although he remained perfect for the fourth straight week on FGAs. The Virginia Tech product was good from 23 yards in the first quarter, then was successful again from 42 yards in the third quarter. Next up for Slye and the Commanders is a Thanksgiving Day divisional matchup with the Cowboys.