Slye converted two of his three field-goal attempts in Thursday's 40-20 loss versus Chicago.

After the Bears jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, it was clear Washington would be playing catch-up and that Slye's opportunities would be few and far between. The Commanders opted to try for two after both of their two touchdowns on the night, and eventually threatened to cut the game down to a one-score margin with five minutes to play. However, Slye pushed a 46-yard attempt wide to the right, effectively putting the contest out of reach. He's projects as an average-at-best fantasy option at kicker in Week 6, even given he'll be playing indoors.