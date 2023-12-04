Slye missed his only field-goal attempt but converted his only extra-point try in Sunday's 45-15 loss versus the Dolphins.

Washington's offense was only able to log 245 total yards in Week 13, so Slye's opportunities to kick were predictably few and far between. His only chance at a field goal didn't come until the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach, and he pushed the 53-yard attempt wide right. After a bye in Week 14, the Commanders will travel to take on a middling Rams defense.