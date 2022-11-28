Slye made both field-goal attempts and one of two PAT tries in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.

Slye missed a PAT in the third quarter, but he connected on all of his other kicks, including a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 45-yarder in the fourth. The 26-year-old kicker has missed only twice on 20 field-goal attempts while converting 17 of 19 PAT attempts.