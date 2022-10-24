Slye went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.

Slye was good from 22 yards in the first quarter before adding two more field goals from 31 yards and 19 yards later in the contest. The only blemish on his line was when he missed a 47-yarder late in the second quarter. Over the last two contests, Slye has gone 5-for-7 on field-goal tries and will look to remain heavily involved in Week 8 when the Commanders travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts.