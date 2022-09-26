Slye did not attempt a field goal or PAT in Sunday's 24-8 loss to the Eagles.
Slye went a third consecutive week without a field goal attempt to open the 2022 campaign and didn't have an opportunity to kick a PAT when the team went for two following their only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. The kicker remains one of the least appealing fantasy options at his position.
