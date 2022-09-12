Slye connected on both point-after tries during Sunday's 28-22 win against the Jaguars.

Slye didn't attempt a field goal during the season opener as Washington's offense was surprising efficient in the red zone. The Commanders also opted to go for two during their final two scoring drives, first to try and tie the game at 22 and then to push their lead to six late in the fourth quarter. Regardless, both decisions cost Slye valuable scoring opportunities. Washington's offense was solid in the opener, which should bode well for Slye's chances for a bounce-back performance moving forward.