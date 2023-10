Slye made all four of his extra-point tries and connected on his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Slye's only FGA came from 27 yards out in the second quarter, while the Commanders' four touchdowns kept him returning to the field. The veteran kicker is now 9-of-9 on PATs on the season while improving to 6-for-8 on field-goal attempts. His next kicking opportunities will come Thursday against the Bears.