Bates (hamstring) is active Week 7 against Green Bay.

The Commanders were without both Bates and Logan Thomas (calf) last week against Chicago, and while Thomas remains inactive, Bates will be back in action. The last time Thomas was out and Bates was active -- Week 5 against Tennessee -- Bates led the position group with a 58.6 percent snap share, though he was only targeted three times in that contest.

