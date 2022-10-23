Bates (hamstring) is active Week 7 against Green Bay.
The Commanders were without both Bates and Logan Thomas (calf) last week against Chicago, and while Thomas remains inactive, Bates will be back in action. The last time Thomas was out and Bates was active -- Week 5 against Tennessee -- Bates led the position group with a 58.6 percent snap share, though he was only targeted three times in that contest.
More News
-
Commanders' John Bates: Possible game-time call•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Sitting Thursday•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Still bothered by hammy•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Doesn't log any snaps Thursday•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Suffers injury during warmups•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Could start Thursday•