Bates caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Vikings

Logan Thomas hasn't caught a pass in two games since returning from a calf injury, but he did play well over half the snaps in both contests, while Bates has clocked in somewhere in the 30s the past three weeks (39 percent share in Sunday's loss). Any hope for fantasy value depends on Thomas missing time, and even then the Commanders seem to prefer Cole Turner over Bates in passing situations. More than a target or two is unlikely Week 10 at the Eagles.