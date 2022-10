Bates caught each of his three targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Tennessee.

Bates filled in for Logan Thomas (calf) as the starter but played only 59 percent of snaps, slightly more than third-string TE Cole Turner, who logged 51 percent and finished without a catch on three targets. Turner got a lot of the playing time in obvious passing situations in his NFL debut, and he might get that chance again Week 6 against the Bears if Thomas isn't ready.