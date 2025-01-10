Bates (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday but does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's road NFC wild-card round matchup against the Buccaneers.

Bates began the week as a full participant in practice, and despite then downgrading to back-to-back limited sessions, he's been cleared to suit up Sunday on the road at Tampa Bay. The depth tight end suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Washington, securing eight of 13 targets for 84 yards.