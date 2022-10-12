Bates could make another start Thursday against the Bears with fellow tight end Logan Thomas (calf) ruled out for a second straight game.

Bates handled a three-time role a few times late last season when Thomas was out, but in Week 5 the Commanders often subbed in Cole Turner for obvious passing situations, limiting Bates to 59 percent of snaps and three targets. He did catch three for 39 yards, while Turner finished without a catch on three targets and 32 snaps (51 percent).