Bates (hamstring) didn't play any snaps in Thursday's game against the Bears.
Bates injured his hamstring in pregame warmups, leaving the Commanders with Cole Turner and Armani Rogers at tight end. The week before, Bates and Turner had worked in tandem with Logan Thomas (calf) inactive, drawing three targets apiece. Turner played 93 percent of offensive snaps in Thursday's win over the Bears, and he could have a similar role Week 7 against Green Bay if neither Thomas nor Bates is ready to play. The TE spot in Washington hasn't provided much production this year, with a combined output of 225 yards (37.5 per game) and one TD through six weeks.
