Bates finished with one target and no receptions in Monday's preseason win over Baltimore.

With Logan Thomas (calf) sidelined, Cole Turner worked as the primary tight end on the first-team offense, while Bates played a few snaps and mostly blocked. There's not much hope for significant receiving production, but Bates at least figures to have a blocking role for the third straight year since Washington made him a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.