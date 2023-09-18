Bates caught three of five targets for a career-high 46 yards in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Broncos.

Bates and Cole Turner shared TE snaps after Logan Thomas left with a concussion late in the second quarter. Turner is known more as a pass catcher and Bates as a blocker, but it was the latter who surprisingly drew five targets on 18 routes and finished with a career high for receiving yards. Neither Bates nor Turner will make for a trustworthy fantasy option if Thomas misses Week 3 against the Bills.