Bates caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

The Boise State product tallied season-highs in targets and receptions during Sunday's loss, finishing with the fourth-most receiving yards on the Commanders. Bates has now recorded five catches for 56 yards through seven appearances in 2025. He's likely to remain Washington's No. 2 tight end and continue playing behind Zach Ertz heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Lions.