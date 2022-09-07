Bates (calf) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Bates missed most of the summer but now has a decent shot at the Week 1 start. Fellow tight end Logan Thomas, coming back from an ACL tear, was a limited participant Wednesday and said earlier this week that he hoped to be ready for the first or second game of the season. Even if he does suit up for the opener against Jacksonville, the 31-year-old isn't likely to jump right back into his three-down role of years past.