Bates wasn't targeted Sunday against the Packers, playing 23 snaps on offense (31 percent) in a 23-21 win.
Armani Rogers led the TEs with 51 percent snap share and three catches, while Cole Turner was targeted twice (both incomplete) before leaving with a concussion. Bates was listed as questionable after missing the previous game with a hamstring injury, and it's possible that contributed to his diminished role relative to previous games that Logan Thomas (calf) has missed. It's possible all three of Thomas, Bates and Turner show up on the Week 8 injury report ahead of a road game against the Colts.
More News
-
Commanders' John Bates: Back against Packers•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Possible game-time call•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Sitting Thursday•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Still bothered by hammy•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Doesn't log any snaps Thursday•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Suffers injury during warmups•