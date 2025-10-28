Bates recorded a 22-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Bates' 22-yard catch and run in the second quarter was his longest gain since the 2023 campaign and tied for the third-biggest play of the night for a sputtering Commanders offense that finished with a season-low scoring total. The 27-year-old played 29 of the Commanders' 53 snaps on offense and has now cleared 50 percent snap shares in two straight weeks, but he'll continue to function mainly as a blocker while Zach Ertz serves as the team's top pass-catching tight end.