Bates (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Bates appeared on Thursday's injury report due to an ankle injury, which limited his participation in Friday's session. He's questionable to play Sunday and his status may not be known until he goes through pregame warmups. With Colson Yankoff (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 9, the Commanders may elevate Lawrence Cager from the practice squad to provide tight end depth behind Zach Ertz and Ben Sinnott in the event that Bates is not cleared to play.