Bates failed to corral his lone target while playing 25 of the Commanders' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Bates has now been held without a reception over Washington's past two contests, after having previously produced a 7-48-0 receiving line on nine targets over the preceding five games. The third-year player continues to see snap shares over 40 percent most weeks, but he looks as though he'll function mainly as a blocker on the field while Logan Thomas functions as Washington's top pass-catching tight end.