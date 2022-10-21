Bates (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Bates had a good day of practice Friday and has a chance to play heading into the weekend. With Logan Thomas (calf) out for a third straight game and Bates in danger of a second consecutive absence, rookie Cole Turner could have another shot at extended playing time, though Rivera also mentioned using FB Alex Armah more. Last week, Bates injured his hamstring in pregame warmups, too late for the Commanders to alter their plans for which players would be active/inactive. The tight end now looks like a game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
