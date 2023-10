Bates caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Operating as the Commanders' No. 2 tight end, Bates was not a big part of the game plan Sunday. The veteran played just 27 of Washington's 78 offensive snaps, far behind starter Logan Thomas who returned from a concussion and played 62 snaps in the contest. With Thomas healthy, Bates should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Bears.