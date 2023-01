Bates finished the 2022 season with 14 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets in 16 games.

The 2021 fourth-round pick mostly served as a blocker, playing no fewer than 20 offensive snaps and no more than 45 in his 16 appearances. Bates had 249 receiving yards as a rookie and could perhaps have a larger role in 2023, but he'll likely always be used as a blocker first and foremost, given his 6-6, 259-pound frame and lack of speed.