Bates secured four of six targets for 19 yards during the Commanders' 25-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Bates has struggled to get involved in Washington's passing game early in the 2022 campaign, but he drew a season-high six targets in Week 4, and he was tied with starting tight end Logan Thomas with 19 receiving yards. In spite of Bates' increased involvement Sunday, the 2021 fourth-rounder has been an unreliable fantasy option early this season.