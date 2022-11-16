Bates failed to draw a target during Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles.
Bates was on the field for 41 of Washington's 83 snaps on offense in the upset victory, with his 49 percent share representing his highest mark since Week 5. It's worth noting that Bates ran just eight routes on the night, as the Commanders implemented a run-heavy game plan that often featured Bates sharing the field with top tight end Logan Thomas. On the occasions the Commanders are looking to pass, Thomas is still expected to rank ahead of Bates as the team's preferred option at tight end.