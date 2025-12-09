Commanders' John Bates: Set for larger role sans Ertz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bates did not record a target during the Commanders' 31-0 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Bates failed to see a target from a Commanders QB for the fifth time this season (and second time in Washington's last three games). However, with Zach Ertz out for the rest of season due to a torn ACL, Bates and Ben Sinnott are both poised for expanded roles on offense over the final four games of the regular season, starting with this Sunday's NFC East clash against the Giants.
