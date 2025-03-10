Bates and the Commanders agreed on a three-year contract Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bates will remain in Washington ahead of the 2025 campaign. The tight end caught eight of 13 targets for 84 yards in 2024, his lowest totals in both categories over his four seasons in the NFL. Bates will compete with Ben Sinnott for the No. 2 spot at tight end behind Zach Ertz on the depth chart in 2025.