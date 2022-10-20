Bates (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Bates missed Wednesday's practice as well, meaning his availability for Week 7 is in substantial question going into Friday's practice. He suffered the injury shortly before Washington's Thursday game in Week 6, so he's been out for one week at this point. If Bates can't play against Green Bay on Sunday then Washington might need to rely on Cole Turner and Armani Rogers again, though neither has the blocking ability that Bates normally provides.
