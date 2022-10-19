Bates (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Bates hurt his hamstring during pregame warmups last Thursday, allowing rookie Cole Turner to play 93 percent of snaps in a win over Chicago. With both Bates and Logan Thomas (calf) missing practice to start the week, Turner could have another big opportunity this Sunday against the Packers, likely catching passes from Taylor Heinicke.
