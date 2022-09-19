Bates caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions, playing 32 percent of snaps on offense.

Bates saw more snaps Week 1 (55 percent) but was targeted just once. He's unlikely to see many passes as the No. 2 tight end behind Logan Thomas, who played 62 and 73 percent of snaps the first two weeks (with 11 targets) after suffering an ACL tear in the middle of last season. With Thomas seemingly healthy, Bates figures to handle a minor role again Week 3 against the Eagles.