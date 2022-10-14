Bates in questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears after he suffered a hamstring injury during warmups, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official sitereports.

Bates was expected to fill in as the Commanders' starting tight end with Logan Thomas (calf) sidelined. He has tallied seven receptions combined across his last two games, so he could make an impact if he is able to suit up. If Bates is out, Cole Turner figures to step into more action.