Bates played 33 percent of offensive snaps and caught his lone target for a six-yard gain in a 17-16 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Bates finished third among the Washington tight ends in snap share with Logan Thomas returning from a three-game absence. All three were bunched fairly close together, with Thomas at 56 percent and Armani Rogers at 36 percent. Bates is probably the least intersting from a fantasy standpoint, as he ran the fewest routes and spent most of his afternoon blocking. He's unlikely to see more than a target or two Week 9 against the Vikings.