Bates caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to Buffalo.
Bates took 57 percent of snaps on offense, the same as Cole Turner, who finished with a 3-35-0 receiving line on a team-high seven targets. There's not much fantasy appeal with Bates for Week 4 at Philadelphia, as he'll be the blocking-focused TE in a timeshare even if Logan Thomas (concussion) misses another game.
