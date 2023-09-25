Bates caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to Buffalo.

Bates took 57 percent of snaps on offense, the same as Cole Turner, who finished with a 3-35-0 receiving line on a team-high seven targets. There's not much fantasy appeal with Bates for Week 4 at Philadelphia, as he'll be the blocking-focused TE in a timeshare even if Logan Thomas (concussion) misses another game.